2 killed in shooting near I-71 North

Two people are dead after a shooting on Saturday morning near I-71 North at the I-90 split, according to Cleveland Police.

Officers responded to the area after a caller said a woman had been shot. Upon arrival, they located a vehicle that had crashed into a wall, along with a 35-year-old and a 31-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two had just left a gathering at a residence on Denison Avenue. As the pair entered the highway, an unknown vehicle approached and fired shots into the victims' vehicle, police said. The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Cleveland EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that the shooting appears to be targeted and was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464.