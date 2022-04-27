2 Northeast Ohio men sentenced for receiving gallons of PCP, kilos of meth in the mail

A California man and two Northeast Ohio men were sentenced for their roles in an alleged scheme to distribute about three gallons of PCP and two kilograms of meth through the U.S. mail., according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The three men who were sentenced were:

Erwin D. Owens, age 39, of Compton, California, sentenced to eight and a half years in prison

Nathan Stewart, age 40, of North Olmsted, Ohio, sentenced to six years in prison on April 25, 2022

Dawuan L. Williams, age 47, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, previously sentenced to seven years in prison on January 3, 2022



In May 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigators identified three mail parcels suspected of containing drugs, according to court documents. Search warrants were obtained, and inspectors found that each parcel contained about one gallon of PCP concealed in acetone containers.

Investigators identified Owens as the person who mailed the packages from California and Williams as the intended recipient in Ohio.

Between February and March 2021, postal inspectors seized two more parcels that had been sent from California to addresses in Ohio. Each of those parcels was found to contain about one kilogram of methamphetamine.

Postal inspectors identified Owen again as the person who sent those packages from California, and Stewart as the intended recipient.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys James P. Lewis and Vasile C. Katsaros.

