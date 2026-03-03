2 ODOT projects to begin soon in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Not one, but two construction projects are about to take over the Downtown Cleveland area.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is slated to start two different projects focused on refurbishing bridges along Interstate 90 and Interstate 77.

The bigger of the two projects is the I-90 Central Interchange Project. The $328 million project will focus on the replacement of the following bridges:



The ramp from I-77 north to I-90 west.

The stretch of I-90 over I-77.

The I-90 bridge over Community College Avenue and East 14th Street.

The East 22nd Street Bridge over I-90.

Carnegie Avenue over I-90.

The only bridge that won't be replaced is the Cedar Avenue Bridge over I-90. This bridge will be completely removed and replaced with a new road.

All this work means lots of lane restrictions and ramp closures along I-90 for the duration of the project. Work should start in the coming months and finish sometime in 2032.

The other half of the work is focused on pavement replacement on bridges along Interstate 77. The bridges over Woodland Avenue, East 22nd Street, and East 14th Street will see their pavement replaced. Crews will begin on this $25 million project in April and should finish by 2028.

"This pavement has come to the end of its life," ODOT District 12 Spokesperson Brent Kovacs said. "These bridges need major rehabilitation, so it has come time for these bridges to be replaced. We are also doing a bunch of aesthetic improvements which is really going to set the tone for decades to come."

With two major projects underway at once, ODOT is encouraging everyone to stay informed by installing billboards along the affected routes.

These billboards can be seen along I-90 east and west, and I-77.

They're meant to encourage you to visit the ODOT website to stay informed on ramp closures and lane restrictions for each project.

These projects are just the latest in ODOT's effort to improve Interstate 90. Work is still happening on the west side of Cleveland along the interstate. Crews are doing drainage repairs and pavement reconstruction. That work should be complete in 2028.

Over on the east side of Cleveland, ODOT plans to start a similar project on I-90 between Kirtland and Morely roads. That project should start next summer and take five years to complete.