2 patients still in critical condition after Akron street party shooting

Two of the people who were struck by gunfire during the Akron street party shooting remain in critical condition almost a week later, according to Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

In all, 27 people were wounded, and one person died during an annual gathering that turned violent and chaotic.

Hundreds attended the party.

One died — 27-year-old LaTeris Cook.

Malik issued a statement on Friday, updating the community on the status of victims and the investigation.

While two people remain in critical condition, other victims are in stable condition or have been treated and released, the mayor said.

Police are still looking for leads, and numerous agencies have offered a joint total of up to $22,500 in rewards.

At the scene, police found 45 shell casings from at least five different handguns; three of those handguns were recovered on the scene, Malik said.

Police say at least one person at the party returned fire.

Numerous calls and tips have been made, and Malik said police are investigating each one.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You may also provide anonymous information by calling 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Read Malik's full statement below:

Good afternoon Akron,



It's been a very difficult week for our community. Just after midnight on Sunday, June 2nd, a shooting occurred at a birthday party at Kelly Ave. and 8th Ave. We now know that at least 27 individuals were either shot or grazed by gunfire during this tragic incident. Sadly, one person, 27-year-old LaTeris Cook passed away from his injuries. There are two individuals still in critical condition. I want to thank our Akron Fire / EMS and Akron Police officers for their work in responding to a chaotic, difficult situation following the shooting.



The investigation remains ongoing and we have encouraged anyone with information to come forward and share that in order to help us bring someone to justice for this terrible tragedy. We have been getting tips and calls and we continue to follow up on every lead. Read below for more updates on the investigation, the tipline and reward, mental health resources, and an event we are holding tomorrow with our community as we continue to process this shooting.



Public safety is the top priority for me and for my entire administration and as a community we must all come together to help combat gun violence here in Akron. That starts with holding people accountable for their actions and we are working diligently to do that. But it’s also about taking care of one another and addressing systemic issues that create the conditions in which violence occurs. That takes time and collaboration and we are committed to putting in the necessary work to create real change in our city.



What happened on Sunday is devastating and the folks in this neighborhood and the people who were at this party will be dealing with the trauma of this event for weeks, months, and possibly years to come. We all have to come together and wrap our arms of support, care, empathy, and love around our neighbors as they begin their healing journey. This is a difficult time for our city but I know we can get through this together.



We'll continue to keep you updated in the days ahead and as the investigation progresses. Thank you, Akron.



- Mayor Shammas Malik



UPDATES ON THE INVESTIGATION



The Akron Police Department and our detectives have been working tirelessly since the early morning hours of Sunday as they process all the evidence.VICTIM UPDATEWe’ve confirmed there were at least 27 individuals struck or grazed by gunfire during the incident.



The medical examiner’s office has confirmed the identity of the 1 fatality in this incident as LaTeris Cook. LaTeris was a beloved father, son, and friend.



As of this week, 2 patients remain in critical condition. The other victims are either in stable condition or have been treated and released.



INVESTIGATION UPDATE



In total, 45 shell casings were recovered from the scene from at least 5 different guns.3 handguns were recovered on the scene. We can confirm at least 1 individual from the party returned fire during the shooting.



Shell casings have been entered into NIBIN - The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.



We have received a number of tips and calls, and APD is continuing to investigate each lead as they come in. Thank you to those who have submitted any kind of information to help identify the perpetrators in this case.



If you would like to watch the most recent Press Conference from Wednesday, you can click here.



REWARDS & TIPS UPDATE



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), The Summit County Crime Stoppers, and the US Marshalls have offered a joint total of up to $22,500 in rewards to anyone providing information relating to the case.



We continue to ask our residents to reach out to us if they have any information regarding the shooting.



You can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.



Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tip411 or by accessing the link on our website www.AkronCops.org.



I would like to remind folks that because the reward money is funded through the Crimestoppers organization, they are not subject to public records laws. They are not affiliated with any government organization and so they can confirm that your identity will remain confidential, and you can still receive the reward money even if you choose to tip anonymously.



MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES



Experiencing any type of tragedy, especially one that impacts our entire community, is a traumatic experience. Below are links to local organizations that can assist you if you are in crisis or need mental health support.9-8-8 - Crisis and Suicide Hotline (please note that this hyperlink will call them for you)2-1-1 - United Way of Summit and Medina’s resource hotlineMinority Behavioral Health Group - Community health agency County of Summit ADM Board - Mental Health and Addiction resourcesPortage Path Behavioral Health - Outpatient and emergency mental health services NAMI Summit County - Mental Health resourcesVictim Assistance Program of Summit County - Support after a traumatic experience. Our community will also be coming together this Saturday from 2-6 pm for a gathering hosted by East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation (EANDC) at 550 S. Arlington St. There will be free food, fellowship, and facilitated group conversations as we create space for our community to share their thoughts, feelings, and ideas in the wake of this tragedy. Thank you to all of the organizations involved for volunteering your time and talent to help support our residents. Please feel free to save the image below and share with friends, family, or on social media to help spread the word.