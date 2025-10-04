Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 teen girls arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle

Two teen girls were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in a car break-in, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 9 p.m., FLOCK cameras detected a vehicle that had been stolen out of East Cleveland traveling through the Ohio City and Gordon Square neighborhoods, police said.

Officers located the vehicle in a parking lot near West 73rd Street and Detroit Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle did not comply and fled toward a dead end within the parking lot before all of them fled on foot in different directions, police said.

Officers arrested a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl for receiving stolen property. Police said the 13-year-old was a missing juvenile out of Maple Heights.

The two were processed at the Juvenile Detention Home before they were released to their caregivers with home detention monitors, police said.

