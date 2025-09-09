2 teen girls stabbed, injured in Cleveland

Two teens were left hospitalized after being stabbed Monday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of East 40th Street and Community College Avenue after a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl were stabbed, police said.

First aid was rendered on the scene, and the two girls were transported to a nearby hospital, police said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Cleveland Police said it is believed another girl stabbed the two, but no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.