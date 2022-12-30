2 transported to hospital after house fire on Cleveland's Eastside Friday morning

CLEVELAND — Early Friday morning, the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 13000 block of Earlwood Avenue in Cleveland, according to News 5 Photojournalist Mike Vielhaber who was on the scene.

Vielhaber witnessed two individuals being transported to area hospitals by EMS. According to EMS, a 36-year-old man is in serious condition and a 91-year-old woman sustained minor injuries.

No further information has been provided at this time.

