2-year-old Ashtabula County boy accidentally shot in stomach, sheriff's office says

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a 2-year-old boy injured on Monday.

According to authorities, it happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Creek Road.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the boy in the dining room with his mother. It appears he was shot in the stomach, and the bullet exited through the left side of his chest.

Authorities said it's unclear how the shooting occurred.

Deputies interviewed the child's father, who said he was working in the garage with the boy and his two other siblings when he heard "what sounded like a firecracker."

The father told deputies he turned around and saw the child standing over the gun, which was still in its holster, and a hole in the boy's coat.

According to the father, he usually keeps the gun in his vehicle but took it into the garage Sunday night and forgot to put it back.

The 2-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment; authorities said he's expected to recover.

Officials didn't say if any charges would be filed, just stating that the investigation is ongoing.

