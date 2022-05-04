2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Brunswick swimming pool

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday afternoon in Brunswick after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Paul Drive.

Brunswick police and fire responded and found the child in the water. The child was given first aid at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"It's a tragedy certainly for the family and for the officers and paramedics that responded and that have to deal with this. It's like anything else, when you have a pool or an open body of water like that, little kids they tend to wander so you have to keep an eye on them, you have to know where they are at all times," said Brunswick Police Lt. Robert Safran.

The matter remains under investigation.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly listed the city. The story has been updated.

