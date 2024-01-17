20-year-old man indicted for Jan. 4 aggravated robberies, aggravated murder in Cleveland Heights

A 20-year-old man was indicted for aggravated murder and two aggravated robberies that occurred on Jan. 4 within four hours of each other in Cleveland Heights, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, Joseph Littlejohn was indicted on the following charges:



Two counts of aggravated murder

One count of murder

Four counts of aggravated robbery

Two counts of felonious assault

Two counts of having weapons while under disability

One count of kidnapping

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

One count of receiving stolen property

One count of arson

One count of theft

Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, Littlejohn and three unidentified individuals met up with a 19-year-old woman to purchase Apple AirPods from her, according to the prosecutor’s office.

They met up outside a residence near Superior and East Overlook Roads. Upon arrival, Littlejohn and the other three unidentified people blocked the woman’s car and exited their black Jeep Grand Cherokee wearing ski masks and carrying handguns and told her to give them everything she had, the prosecutor’s office said.

Littlejohn and the other three individuals stole her phone, the AirPods and personal belongings and fled the scene, the prosecutor’s office said. A person who witnessed the robbery from her residence called the police.

Approximately four hours later, a 22-year-old arrived at the same residence near Superior and East Overlook Roads to sell clothing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Littlejohn and at least one other unidentified person arrived at the residence in the same vehicle as before. The two robbed the 22-year-old and fired several rounds of shots before fleeing in the Jeep, the prosecutor’s office said.

Multiple people who heard the shots called the police, and upon arrival, officers found the 22-year-old and pronounced them dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A few days later, the black Jeep Grand Cherokee was found burned in East Cleveland, the prosecutor’s office said. Littlejohn turned himself in to Cleveland Heights Police on Tuesday.

He was previously indicted on charges related to a 2022 aggravated robbery and a 2023 failure to comply with officers, the prosecutor’s office said.

