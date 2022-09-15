21-year-old daycare worker charged, arraigned for endangering children, assault on Thursday

AVON LAKE, Ohio — An employee of Sweet Kiddles, a child daycare center in Avon Lake, was arraigned on charges of endangering children and assault after dropping a child, according to a press release from Avon Lake Police Department.

On Monday, the mother contacted ALPD and reported that her 14-month-old son had been injured while at daycare on Friday. The parents had taken their son to the hospital, which determined he sustained a fracture to his right leg, the release said.

Following the investigation, ALPD found that a daycare worker picked up the boy by his arm, moved him to the side, and dropped him to the ground, the release said.

The drop caused the injury to the child’s right leg.

News 5 is working to learn more information on this story.

