23-year-old Akron man gets life in prison for murdering his landlord

A 23-year-old Akron man who shot and killed his landlord after he was confronted about being several months behind on rent will now live rent-free in prison.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the defendant, Eric Pursley, was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving 18 years. It was the only sentence allowed under Ohio law, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office said.

A jury found him found guilty earlier this month on murder and felonious assault charges.

The prosecutor's office said that on Oct. 5, 2022, 58-year-old Daniel Stein went to a property Pursley was renting from him to speak with him about being late on rent. Once there, Pursley shot Stein in the head, killing him.

“Daniel Stein was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, and friend. We all grieve at the loss of a man who gave so much to our community,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Eric Pursley deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison for taking Daniel Stein’s life.”

