25-year-old man shot, killed in Elyria

A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Elyria early Sunday morning, according to Elyria Police.

Around 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of 16th Street near Middle Avenue for a report of a shooting. While on the scene, they received a call from a nearby hospital that a man had arrived with a gunshot wound, police said.

During the initial investigation of the shooting scene, officers located a 54-year-old man on 16th Street who reported that his truck had broken down. He said that while he was waiting inside the truck, another vehicle with multiple occupants pulled up, and the 25-year-old man exited, police said.

According to police, an "interaction" occurred between the 25-year-old and the 54-year-old, which ended with the 25-year-old getting shot.

Following the shooting, the 25-year-old returned to the vehicle he arrived in and was transported by the occupants to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The 54-year-old and all occupants of the other vehicle have been interviewed, and police said at this time no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identity of the 25-year-old has not been released.