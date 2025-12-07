25-year-old shot, killed near Cleveland nightclub, police say

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a fatal shooting at a nightclub that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of St. Clair Avenue near Medusa Nightclub for the shooting and located a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

There is no information on the suspect or what led up to the shooting at this time.

This story will be updated once more is learned.