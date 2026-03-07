25-year-old woman shot, killed on Cleveland's East Side

Cleveland Police are investigating after a shooting left a woman dead Friday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the 4000 block of E. 136th Street, police said. While en route, police received information that a woman was down with a possible gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located the 25-year-old victim lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead, police said.

A shell casing was recovered from the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time, police said.