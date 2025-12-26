24-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man that happened early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 18600 block of St. Clair Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the area after getting a call about a man shot. Officers located the man and then administered first aid until Cleveland EMS arrived.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released, and no arrests have been made.

This shooting comes shortly after two other men died in separate shootings on Christmas Eve.

