26-year-old woman dead after shooting in Akron

A 26-year-old woman is dead after a shooting took place in Akron early Saturday morning, according to Akron Police.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Maple Street. Police said upon arrival, officers located the 26-year-old, suffering from a gunshot wound, inside her apartment.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.