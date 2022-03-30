27-year-old male found shot to death in the Flats near Heritage Park

CLEVELAND — A homicide investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in the Flats Wednesday.

EMS and police responded to Riverbed and Elm streets in the Flats for a shooting.

EMS at the scene confirmed a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverbed and Elm in Cleveland. CPD is investigating the death of a 27-year-old male. EMS says they pronounced the male DOA on scene after suffering a gunshot wound. This is right next to the river and Heritage Park in the Flats. No further info. pic.twitter.com/AXPjhRdVZx — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 30, 2022

The fatal shooting happened next to Heritage Park and the Cuyahoga River in the Flats.

No further information was released.

