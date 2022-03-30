Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

27-year-old male found shot to death in the Flats near Heritage Park

Flats dead body.jpg
Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Homicide investigation at Riverbed and Elm in the Flats on March 30, 2022.
Flats dead body.jpg
Flats dead body 1.jpg
Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 07:33:14-04

CLEVELAND — A homicide investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in the Flats Wednesday.

EMS and police responded to Riverbed and Elm streets in the Flats for a shooting.

EMS at the scene confirmed a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal shooting happened next to Heritage Park and the Cuyahoga River in the Flats.

No further information was released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?