29-year-old Bedford Heights mother indicted for allegedly stabbing 5-year-old child to death

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted a 29-year-old mother on murder charges for the stabbing death of her 5-year-old child E'Nijah.

The defendant, Menokka Nealy, of Bedford Heights, is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of endangering children, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records. All of the charges are felonies

Nealy is currently being held in jail in lieu of a $2 million bond.

She was arrested on Feb. 12 after police responded to an apartment in the 5300 block of Northfield Road to conduct a welfare check on the child.

According to police, officers found the child laying on the floor. The child had been stabbed repeatedly and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mother claimed responsibility for the attack but didn't give a reason why it happened.

Nealy has an arraignment scheduled for Thursday morning.

