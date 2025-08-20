29-year-old woman loses baby after being shot, Akron police say

Akron Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot and lost her unborn child early Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Akron officers responded to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for a 29-year-old pregnant woman who had been shot, police said. Upon arrival, they located the woman, who had sustained significant injuries, and her unborn child did not survive.

Police didn't say where the shooting occurred. We've reached out for more information.

The woman remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“We are deeply concerned about this act of violence that occurred over the weekend in our city,” said Akron Police Chief Brian Harding. “Our officers responded quickly, and we are actively investigating this incident. We understand the fear and concern this could cause in our community, and I want to reassure our residents that reducing violent crime remains our top priority. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family during this unimaginable time.”

Akron Police are investigating the shooting, and at this time, no arrests have been made. Police are asking for community members to step forward if they have any information to help the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a reprehensible act like this that was so callous and immoral, said Akron Mayor Shammas Malik. “It's clear the work we do daily in partnership with Akron Police Department and our community partners to address violent crime is absolutely critical. Finding the person responsible for this heinous crime is our top priority. My thoughts are with the victim and her family as they deal with this tragedy.”