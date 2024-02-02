2nd suspect arrested in connection with Cleveland Heights armed carjacking

The Cleveland Heights Police Department announced Thursday evening that an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a woman last month.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman was robbed on Jan. 4 after arranging to sell Apple Airpods. The woman met up with four individuals near Superior and East Overlook roads. Authorities say the robbers stole her Airpods, purse and Jeep Grand Cherokee at gunpoint.

Police said they recovered the vehicle several days later.

The 18-year-old suspect was located Thursday morning in the 14300 block of Idarose Avenue. He's currently being held in Cleveland Heights Jail on an aggravated robbery charge.

Police said the investigation continues.

Last month, a 20-year-old man was indicted on charges relating to several robberies, including the one listed above. That individual, Joseph Byron Littlejohn, is also facing multiple counts of murder for a homicide that happened in Cleveland Heights on Jan. 4.