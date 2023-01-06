3 cars stolen from Ganley Mercedes-Benz of Akron, third NEO dealership break-in in recent weeks

AKRON, Ohio — Three 2023 Mercedes-Benz model cars were stolen from the Ganley Mercedes-Benz on E. Market Street in Akron Thursday morning around 7:15 a.m., according to Akron Police.

Officers responded to a call for a break-in at the dealership Thursday morning and arrived at the scene to find broken glass and other evidence of forced entry, according to a news release from Akron Police. It was determined that several keys were taken and the three cars were stolen.

With help from Cleveland area law enforcement, further investigation led detectives to Cleveland to recover two of the three cars. The cars were abandoned in Cleveland in the Forest Hills area on Helena and Elgin Avenues, police said.

This is the third break-in at a high-end car dealership that has occurred in the Northeast Ohio area in recent weeks. Detectives from multiple jurisdictions are working together to determine if the crimes are related.

There have not been any arrests made in Thursday's break-in. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

