3 men sentenced for vandalizing iconic Parma flamingo statue

The great flamingo caper has been resolved.

On Tuesday, Parma Municipal Court Judge Deanna O'Donnell sentenced the three men who vandalized the iconic 7-foot-tall flamingo statue last week to jail and ordered them to pay a fine.

Taylor Paul Pupkiewicz, 25; Marcus Anthony Balue, 25; and David Ross Burak, 24, pleaded guilty to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.

The trio were sentenced to 180 days in jail and received a 170-day suspended sentence with credit for time served, meaning they will spend nine more days in jail.

Each defendant was ordered to pay a $500 fine and was put on probation for three years. Additionally, they each must complete 500 hours of community service and must pay restitution for the damage done to the flamingo.

The three also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Sheetz prior to vandalizing the flamingo. They were given a 90-day suspended jail sentence and They were each ordered to pay a $100 fine and to pay restitution to the gas station.

The flamingo is Parma's unofficial mascot, representing the city while raising breast cancer awareness. We told you about the city embracing the bird last October.

