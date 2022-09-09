3 men shot on East 117 Street in Cleveland Friday afternoon

CLEVELAND — Three men were transported to the hospital in varying conditions after being shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m., near Neighbors and Celebrities Barbershop on East 117 Street.

EMS responded to the scene and found a 37-year-old man and a 20-year-old man in serious condition. A 41-year-old man was found in critical condition.

All three were transported to University Hospitals.

News 5 is working to learn more.

