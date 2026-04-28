3 people shot in Akron's North Hill neighborhood

Akron detectives are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting Monday night in the city's North Hill neighborhood.

According to the Akron Police Department, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Carlysle Street, where they found a 24-year-old man who had been shot in the arm and chest. Akron paramedics transported him to Summa Health Akron for treatment. The man told officers he was inside a vehicle when he was shot.

A 17-year-old, who was also inside the car, was transported to the hospital for an unrelated medical concern, police said.

A 20-year-old woman arrived at the hospital a short time later to be treated for a gunshot wound to the foot. Police said she told officers she was walking near North Howard Street and East Tallmadge Avenue when she heard gunfire and was struck.

Another shooting happened a couple of hours later.

Around 10 p.m., a 17-year-old male was taken to the hospital after his mother found he had been shot in the neck at their home on Alfaretta Avenue. Police said they believe that the shooting is connected to the shooting on Carlysle Street.

No suspects have been identified.

"While this incident involved multiple victims, investigators do not believe it was a random act of violence and have no indication of a broader threat to the community," Akron Police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This is the second time in less than a week that a shooting has happened in this neighborhood.

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