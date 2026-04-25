2 teens shot, injured in Akron

Akron Police are investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Just before 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a residence on West Salome Avenue near Carlysle Street for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old boy near the front door with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. A second 14-year-old boy was found in the living room with a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

Detectives determined that both teens were shot while on the front porch of the residence, police said.

Both boys were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Preliminary evidence revealed that the suspect fled in a white sedan. According to police, the shooting was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police at 330-375-2490.