3 sent to hospital in critical, serious condition after 2-vehicle crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Two people are in critical condition, and one is in serious condition following a crash in Cleveland Thursday evening, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 55th Street and Cedar Avenue.

Cleveland police said preliminary information indicates one car was split in half as a result of the collision.

Three victims were taken to the hospital, police said.

News 5 crews were on the scene and spotted loads of debris on the roadway.

Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland

We are working to learn more information.