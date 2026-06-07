3 shootings left 8 people injured in Cleveland overnight

Three shootings in Cleveland overnight left eight people injured by gunfire, according to Cleveland Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to three locations in the early hours of Sunday morning for reports of gunshot wound victims.

The victims ranged in age from 23 to 56, according to EMS.

In the area of East 106th Street, a man and a woman were taken to University Hospitals, both in serious condition. Another woman in serious condition and a man in critical condition were transported to Metro, EMS said.

At Kerruish Park, one man was taken to Metro in serious condition, and another was taken to UH in stable condition with a minor injury, EMS said.

In the Southview Avenue area, a man in critical condition and a woman in serious condition were both transported to UH, according to EMS.

At this time, it is unknown if the shootings are related.

We have requested additional information from the police and will update once it comes in.