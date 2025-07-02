3 teens arrested, charged in connection to fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy

Three teens have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead on June 13, according to the Akron Police Department.

Major Crimes Unit detectives identified 18-year-old Jaiden Trone, along with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, as alleged suspects in the death of 15-year-old Javion Fort, police said.

The teens were arrested Wednesday morning in three separate locations. Police said all of them have been charged with aggravated murder.

Trone is being held at Summit County Jail, while the 14-year-old and 15-year-old are in custody at the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

“We’re extremely thankful for our ongoing partnership with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and their work in apprehending the individuals involved in this incident. These arrests highlight the amazing work that our Major Crimes Unit detectives do every day. We are thankful to have made arrests on this case and are hopeful that this helps to bring some closure to the family,” Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said.

What happened

Around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, Akron officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of South Rhodes Avenue and Oberlin Court, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Fort was wounded by a gunshot. Fort was transported to Akron Children's Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

In June, we spoke to Fort's grandmother, Shirl Skipper, who said she was told her grandson got caught in the crossfire.

"Just know he got caught in the crossfire," Skipper said back in June. "I don’t know what exactly happened, but that’s what I was told."

Fort was a rising 10th grader at Akron's Steel Academy, who Skipper described as loving.

"Javion was an outgoing, loving person," Skipper said in June. "What we all do know is he did love us, and he's going to make sure he told you that every time he saw you. He always was there for a helping hand. He loved his siblings; he loved his whole family."