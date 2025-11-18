Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 vehicles struck by gunfire at Canton rental hall; no injuries reported

Canton Police received a phone call after multiple people reported hearing gunshots at the Grotto Hall Rental on Sixth Street.

According to police, officers responding to the scene described it as very chaotic, with large crowds outside and even more inside.

Multiple shell casings were outside the front door, indicating that at least one person had fired a weapon. Three vehicles in the parking lot were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Officers found a pistol in a microwave in one of the back rooms of the hall, police said. Officers attempted to find out what led to the gunshots, but no one told them anything.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

