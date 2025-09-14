30-year-old arrested, charged for North Canton stabbing

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing a person late Saturday night, according to North Canton Police.

Just before midnight, Police said officers responded to the 900 block of Pittsburg Avenue NW for a report of a stabbing incident.

According to police, witnesses said the 30-year-old man approached the victim in the backyard of a home and stabbed him in the side of his neck with an unknown object. The two did not know each other.

The other person suffered severe lacerations and was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies coordinated to locate the 30-year-old, and during the search, a man matching his description was reported at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts, police said.

A Jackson Township officer then located the man at the intersection of Mayfair and Aultman roads and taken into custody, police said. The 30-year-old was charged with felonious assault.