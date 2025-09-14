Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

30-year-old arrested, charged for North Canton stabbing

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing a person late Saturday night, according to North Canton Police.

Just before midnight, Police said officers responded to the 900 block of Pittsburg Avenue NW for a report of a stabbing incident.

According to police, witnesses said the 30-year-old man approached the victim in the backyard of a home and stabbed him in the side of his neck with an unknown object. The two did not know each other.

The other person suffered severe lacerations and was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies coordinated to locate the 30-year-old, and during the search, a man matching his description was reported at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts, police said.

A Jackson Township officer then located the man at the intersection of Mayfair and Aultman roads and taken into custody, police said. The 30-year-old was charged with felonious assault.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.