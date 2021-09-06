30-year-old female hospitalized in critical condition after crash on Broadview Road

CLEVELAND — A female was hospitalized after a serious crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland Monday.

According to a spokesperson for Cleveland EMS, a 30-year-old female was transported in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Bad wreck on Broadview between Tate and Spring. Broadview closed here. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/gMgDBbTtqq — Dave Kraska (@DaveKraska) September 6, 2021

The crash happened on Broadview Road near Tate Avenue.

Cleveland police also responded to the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

