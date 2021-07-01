30-year-old man fatally shot in Cleveland; police investigating

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Cleveland.

Police say the incident happened in the 10500 block of Superior Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, Cleveland EMS was preparing to take the man to a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest. After being transported, the man later died, police said.

The victim has not been identified.

No arrests have been made.

The matter remains under investigation.

