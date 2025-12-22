300 guns removed from Cleveland streets in final push to reduce violent crime this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A final push this year to reduce violent crime in Cleveland netted hundreds of guns and violent offenders.

On Monday, Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Annie Todd announced the successful conclusion of an operation aimed at making neighborhoods safer.

Two years ago, Bibb announced the RISE initiative to combat violent crime.

One element in that was the partnerships between Cleveland Police, state and federal agencies.

That final push was a two-month operation that led to nearly 340 felony arrests, got 300 guns off the streets and recovered 130 stolen cars.

"These numbers are a part of the story, but the commitment of the men and women up here in the Division of police to reduce violent crime never stops,” Todd said.

Bibb also said the city doubled down on recruitment and keeping officers. The mayor says 800 people have already signed up for a hiring event in three weeks.

Last Friday, 40 people graduated and are now on the streets.

On Monday, another 30 started the academy.

Recruits Shilo Yellow Boy and Macguire Savarino are already in the thick of it after starting the academy in August.

"Coming from the military, I’m kind of used to this training,” Savarino said.

"It’s been very, very fun,” Shilo Yellow Boy said.

Both men are in their early 20’s and from different backgrounds. Shilo Yellow Boy came to Ohio from South Dakota and originally wanted to be a police officer on the Pineridge Reservation, but loved Cleveland.

"I was in the army for three years. I felt like I wasn’t being utilized in the military, so after my first contract, I decided to get out,” Savarino of North Olmsted said.

People want to see police patrolling their neighborhoods, especially after an experience like that on Highview Drive in July.

That’s where an out-of-control street party ended in gunfire and a teenager dead.

Neighbors back then questioned the police response, which is under review by Cleveland police.

911 calls came in 1 hour before police arrived at Highview Avenue street party.

CPD response times questioned after 1 hour of warnings before fatal shooting

"My concern is this: there’s just not enough police available to do the job, you know, in the City of Cleveland,” Nathaniel Brown said.

Bibb says they’ve seen dramatic improvements in recruiting and retaining officers.

In 2022 and 2023, only 55 people joined Cleveland’s police force. Bibb says after investments like pay increases, signing bonuses and culture changes like allowing beards, tattoos and ballcaps, the number jumped to 251 cadets in 2024 and 2025.

"The fact that we’re a more progressive modern department, I think, speaks to the huge interest we’re seeing from many folks wanting to join the department now,” Bibb said.

"What we’re seeing is a trend of less leaving to go elsewhere,” Todd said.

Todd says that’s a big difference from three to four years ago.

Bibb says they’ve also cut down the time to hire from 18 months to four months.

News 5 asked the two recruits what made them want to join the Cleveland ranks.

"Actually, the diversity. There’s a lot of different people here,” Shilo Yellow Boy said.

"You watch the news, and it makes you mad, and so I said, 'I want to make a difference,'” Savarino said.

Shilo Yellow Boy and Savarino will graduate in April.

Another recruit class will begin in August 2026.

Chief Todd says right now, with today’s class, there are 1,254 officers with the Division, and they’re budgeted for 1,350.

The next expedited hiring event is Jan. 9, 10 and 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cleveland City Hall.