35% tariffs on Canadian products force local flower shop to make difficult choices

CLEVELAND — The beginning of August brought top line tariffs on Canadian imports of 35%, among the highest in the world.

Because of carve-outs, most notably on products covered under the USMCA trade agreement, an estimated 85% of goods are "tariff free," according to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Little consolation for Lori Switaj, owner of Recreational Pots and Plants on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, a shop that, as the name implies, specializes in pots and plants.

"Well pots and plants and small gifts," Switaj said. "There was a house plant rage that apparently is still going on."

It was post-COVID when people enjoyed the simplicity of house plants, and for the better part of four years, Switaj enjoyed the simplicity of selling them.

"When we opened up four years ago we just ordered product and that was it. It was pretty easy."

The price she was quoted for her plants and pots was the price she paid.

She had noticed some suppliers increasing the cost of certain items in recent months, but there were no major surprises until last week when she attempted to order more pots from Canada.

"There's a new line item and that item says you will be billed $197. That invoice is going to come from the shipper," she said. "This is on an order of about $490, $500. So it's a huge chunk."

She said buying pots made in America at the volume she needs is not an option.

"In terms of manufacturers in the United States of ceramic pots, again we looked high and low, we haven't found any," she said.

Her eventual choice will be to either take the loss and eat the additional cost herself or pass it on to her customers.

Customers whom she knows are being squeezed in buying other necessities, which she recognizes a plant is not.

"With price increases coming around right now a lot of people are deciding where their money is going. It's not going to go to small businesses that are selling products that maybe are something that you want or can enhance your home but it's not a necessity."

Her lease is up in December, and she hopes a deal between the U.S. and Canada can be reached before then.

"I just don't know how long I will stay in business if it continues like this."

