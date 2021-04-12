37-year-old man with ties to Euclid area wanted by authorities for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine

EUCLID, Ohio — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of Damion Jontaz Pippens who is wanted for conspiracy to distribute heroin and cocaine in West Virginia.

Pippens, 37, is last known to have stayed in an apartment in the area of Tungsten Road and Sydney Drive in Euclid. U.S. Marshals said he has ties to West Virginia.

Pippens is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the fugitive task force at 1-866-492-6833.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.