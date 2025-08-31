3rd annual Akron City Festival taking place in Downtown Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The third annual Akron City Festival is happening Sunday at Lock Three.

The event kicks off in the afternoon with a parade through the Downtown Akron area, including some community partners.

Then, the festival kicks off in Lock Three. In the park, you'll find bouncy houses, face painting, and more. The Akron Police Department will also be serving up some hot dogs and other grilled favorites for the community. Some future sports stars can also showcase their skills in the three-on-three tournament.

The annual festival is meant to get local kids excited as they head back to the classroom, but it's also another way to connect the community.

"There's so much negativity going on," Jerome Moss with the Guys and Gals Community Partnership said. "But, we don't highlight the positivity. It's great to have not just the youth here, but also the adults in the community to support our youth, but on a bigger scale support the community as a whole."

The event kicks off at noon and wraps up at 6 p.m. in Lock Three.