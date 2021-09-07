2 adults, 2 children dead in suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake, police say

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Four people, including two children, are dead following what Avon Lake police are calling a suspected murder-suicide.

According to Avon Lake police, officers responded to a home on English Turn around 1:18 p.m. for a welfare check.

"The officers observed a suspicious condition inside the house, and requested detectives to respond," police said.

Once entry was made inside the house, police found two adults and two children inside dead. It appears they had been shot. It's not clear when the shooting occurred. Their names and ages haven't been released.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting Avon Lake police detectives with the investigation.

News 5 will update this breaking news story with more information as it becomes available.

