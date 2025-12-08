Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4 families lose nearly everything after fire rips through Stow condo

Bob Jones | News 5 Cleveland
STOW, Ohio — Late last month, four families were displaced and lost nearly all of their belongings after a fire ravaged a condo in Stow.

It happened around 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 30 in the 4900 block of Friar Road.

According to authorities, responding police officers helped get two elderly residents out of the building. The residents were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Right now, the City of Stow is collecting donations to help the families deal with their devastating loss.

If you'd like to help, donations can be given at the lobby in Stow City Hall, 3760 Darrow Road, from Dec. 3-15, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The city is hoping to raise at least $1,000 for each family.

