4 indicted for shooting that left 74-year-old Cleveland Heights grandmother dead

Four people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 74-year-old grandmother in Cleveland Heights earlier this year.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Amin Walker Jr. was indicted on the following charges:
- Two counts of Aggravated Murder
- Two counts of Murder
- Three counts of Aggravated Robbery
- One count of Aggravated Burglary
- Five counts of Felonious Assault
- Three counts of Robbery
- One count of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
- One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle
- One count of Having Weapons Under Disability
The other suspect, Mariah Graves, was charged with the following:
- One count of Murder
- Three counts of Aggravated Robbery
- One count of Aggravated Burglary
- Five counts of Felonious Assault
- Three counts of Robbery
- One count of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
- One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle
- One count of Tampering With Evidence
- One count of Obstructing Justice
The 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court with:
- One count of Aggravated Murder
- Two counts of Murder
- Three counts of Aggravated Robbery
- One count of Aggravated Burglary
- Five counts of Felonious Assault
- Three counts of Robbery
- One count of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance
- One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle
The 16-year-old's case is being bound over from juvenile court to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and will have a probable cause hearing at a later date.
Additionally, another individual has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice for their "actions in assisting Walker during the period after the homicide."
THE SHOOTING
Authorities say the grandmother, Edith Moore, was shot and killed on Jan. 4 after Graves drove Walker and the 16-year-old to her house, where they robbed an 18-year-old inside the house. During the robbery, the 18-year-old was shot in the leg, and Moore was fatally shot in the head.
Cleveland Heights police arrested the 16-year-old on Jan. 7. Authorities didn't say when Graves was arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Walker on Jan. 17.
Previous coverage:
- U.S. Marshals now involved in search for alleged killer of Cleveland Heights grandmother
- Cleveland Heights police searching for suspect in shooting that left 74-year-old woman dead
- 1 dead, 1 injured in Cleveland Heights shooting