4 indicted for shooting that left 74-year-old Cleveland Heights grandmother dead

Four people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 74-year-old grandmother in Cleveland Heights earlier this year.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Amin Walker Jr. was indicted on the following charges:



Two counts of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Aggravated Burglary

Five counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Robbery

One count of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle

One count of Having Weapons Under Disability

The other suspect, Mariah Graves, was charged with the following:

One count of Murder

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Aggravated Burglary

Five counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Robbery

One count of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle

One count of Tampering With Evidence

One count of Obstructing Justice

The 16-year-old was charged in juvenile court with:

One count of Aggravated Murder

Two counts of Murder

Three counts of Aggravated Robbery

One count of Aggravated Burglary

Five counts of Felonious Assault

Three counts of Robbery

One count of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance

One count of Improperly Handling Firearms In A Motor Vehicle

The 16-year-old's case is being bound over from juvenile court to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and will have a probable cause hearing at a later date.

Additionally, another individual has been charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice for their "actions in assisting Walker during the period after the homicide."

THE SHOOTING

Authorities say the grandmother, Edith Moore, was shot and killed on Jan. 4 after Graves drove Walker and the 16-year-old to her house, where they robbed an 18-year-old inside the house. During the robbery, the 18-year-old was shot in the leg, and Moore was fatally shot in the head.

Cleveland Heights police arrested the 16-year-old on Jan. 7. Authorities didn't say when Graves was arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Walker on Jan. 17.

