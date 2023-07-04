4 people shot at Akron party thought they heard fireworks until they were hit by gunfire

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning and left four people injured.

It happened just after 12 a.m. in a parking lot in the 700 block of E. Exchange Street.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed there had been a party in the parking lot when shots were fired by one or more individuals. The victims, three women around 18 years old and one 19-year-old man, told police they thought they heard fireworks but then were struck by gunfire. When officers arrived, there was still a large gathering of people at the scene, but many were running off.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No suspect information was provided.

The police department is asking anyone who has information about the case to contact detectives at 330-375-2490 or call Crime Stoppers at 330-375-2Tip.

