4 year pavement replacement project along I-77 to start next year

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing more construction along Interstate 77 on your ride to downtown Cleveland.

ODOT wants to replace the pavement on Interstate 77 between Grant and Broadway Avenues. The project would impact Cuyahoga Heights, Newburgh Heights and Downtown Cleveland.

The project is estimated to cost $96 million and take a little more than four years to complete. Crews will be doing drainage work, widening the shoulders and completely replacing the original pavement on the interstate.

"Everyone who drives this knows there's plenty of potholes and various pavement conditions that have been patched and patched for years," ODOT District 12 Spokesperson Brent Kovacs said. "It's time to completely rip out that pavement and replace it."

ODOT said the narrow median shoulders currently on I-77 restrict access for emergency vehicles and do not provide enough room for disabled vehicles to pull out of traffic. The narrow median shoulders also limit the ability to contain water during rainstorms.

The construction will create major impacts for drivers. The road will go down from three lanes to two. All entrance and exit ramps will experience closures at different times with detours posted.

The project is expected to begin in spring of 2027 with completion expected to be by summer 2031.

ODOT is asking for the public's comments on the projects. Comments can be submitted until Friday.

You can submit a comment HERE.