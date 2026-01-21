40-year-old man shot, killed on Cleveland's West Side

Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night on the city's West Side.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 4700 block of Rocky River Drive for a report of a man shot, police said.

Upon arrival, officers were met with Cleveland Fire and EMS, who were rendering aid to a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

No further information is available at this time, and this story will be updated once more is learned.