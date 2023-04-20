41-year-old man fatally shot in Hudson; police investigating

The Hudson Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man found during a welfare check Wednesday night.

According to authorities, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of W. Streetsboro Street just before 7 p.m. to conduct a requested welfare check.

Once inside, police found the man. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld until his next of kin has been notified.

Authorities said they believe the shooting was an "isolated incident" but didn't provide any additional specifics.

