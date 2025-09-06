4th annual Outdoor RV Fest at IX Center underway

CLEVELAND — The fourth annual Outdoor RV Fest is underway in the parking lot of the IX Center.

Hundreds of campers, RVs and other outdoor vehicles are on display. While most are catered to the outdoor experience, many of these vehicles include features fit for tailgating or for those traveling for work.

Retailers at the fest said they've seen a variety of people, both young and old, purchase RVs since the pandemic. While they may purchase them for different reasons, the same memory-making element is still there.

"It gives you the opportunity to get out of your normal daily life and go make some memories," Jim Lyon, General Manager of Meyer's RV, said.

The Outdoor RV Fest at the IX Center continues Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is $20 per car.