5 Things to do this weekend: Sept. 7-8

Sunday night football is back, but I have an important announcement. If you still haven't been to the Asian Lantern Festival, you are in luck.

Asian Lantern Festival

The illuminating festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is going on for another weekend. In less than two weeks, it will be done, so make sure you go before it's gone! CLICK HERE for tickets.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

Wayne County Fair

175 years of entertainment, food and fun. The Wayne County Fair begins Saturday and will stick around through Sept. 12. You can find tickets for the fair HERE.

Bubblefest

That's right. Dr. U.R. Awesome is heading to Edgewater Park on Saturday to show bubble demonstrations and share his passion for the "art of the bubble." The event is free, and you can find more information HERE.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Live

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9th season is on the road and coming to Playhouse Square this Saturday. Fan favorites are taking the stage, and if you're a fan of the queens, you can find tickets HERE.

Browns v. Cowboys at Browns Stadium

Ah, what you all have been waiting for. The Browns will play the Dallas Cowboys for their season opener at the newly named Huntington Bank Field on Sunday afternoon. If you still haven't gotten your ticket, CLICK HERE.

Browns home opener features new fan experience

