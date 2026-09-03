5 years later: Akron mom pleads for justice after son's murder near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Nearly five years after two young people were shot and killed near the University of Akron, their mothers are still waiting for justice — and still living with the pain of the unsolved murders.

Alex Beasley, 25, and Maya McFetridge, 18, were killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 19, 2021, after a fight broke out during a large party near Kling and Wheeler Streets, just off UA's campus. Shots were fired, striking Beasley, who died five days later. McFetridge, a UA freshman, died on the scene. No one has been charged.

Akron police released video showing two persons of interest wearing white T-shirts, but the case remains unsolved. Police said the double murder is still an active investigation.

"Once again, we'd like the public's help to get us some information. Really, just any bit of information could really turn this thing around," Akron Police Captain Christopher Brown said.

Alex's mother, Keesha Wilson, has carried the weight of that uncertainty every day since.

"I really hope that before I leave this Earth, that my son's murder can be solved," Wilson said.

The grief has taken a physical toll on Wilson. In 2023 — two years after Alex's murder — she suffered a stroke.

"I do feel that it was a direct result of the stress that was brought on from Alex's murder," Wilson said.

Keesha said Alex was known for his great hugs, his laugh and his love of music. His stepfather, Damione, spoke to News 5 about the sudden loss in 2021.

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"This is the worst call you ever want to get," Damione said.

Damione was diagnosed with lung cancer last year and died in November.

"It kind of makes me upset that he left this Earth not knowing who killed his son," Wilson said.

During an interview in 2025 around the time of the four-year anniversary of the shooting, Maya's mother, Cheryl Rossbach, described the moment police told her about her daughter's death.

"He said, 'Your daughter was at a party last night. Shots were fired. She did not survive.' When he said that, I let out this primeval scream," Rossbach said.

In 2021, UA's Board of Trustees offered a $50,000 reward in the case. It is unclear whether that reward still stands.

Regardless, Wilson is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"I just feel like this is one of those cases where no news is not good news," Wilson said. "If you know something, say something because they deserve justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.