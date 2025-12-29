Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
51-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland

A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, according to Cleveland Police.

Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Denison Avenue after a 51-year-old man was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Cleveland Fire and EMS responded, rendering aid to the victim, police said. A News 5 photojournalist on scene saw a hat and another personal item, possibly a bag, on the roadway.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

No arrests have been made, and no further details are available.

