55-year-old Canton man found shot to death in the driver seat of his running car

CANTON, Ohio — Steven Troyer, 55, was found unresponsive in his running car by Canton Police with apparent gunshot wounds to an unidentified part of his body Friday morning, according to police.

Canton police officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Greenfield Avenue Southwest around 10:44 a.m. to find Troyer sitting in the driver's seat of his car. He was transported to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m.

This investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information in regard to this crime is asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411 by signing up here.

