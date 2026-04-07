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59-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland

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News 5
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A 59-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning, according to Cleveland Police.

Just after midnight, officers responded to the 11700 block of Cromwell Avenue after receiving a shots-fired call. While on the scene speaking with individuals, officers were notified of a man shot in a vehicle, police said.

Upon arrival, officers located the 59-year-old on Parkview Avenue, and EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that an alleged suspect barricaded themself in a nearby house on Cromwell Avenue.

The Cleveland Police SWAT team responded to the Cromwell Avenue home and cleared it, unable to locate the suspect, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

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